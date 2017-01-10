Jan 10 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says POC study ongoing in USA and Canada in adults with moderate-to-severe ad for GBR 830; expect to complete by q3 cy17

* Says phase 1 part 1 dose escalation study currently underway in her2+ subjects for GBR 1302

* Says GBR 1342 is expected to enter clinic in cy17 with US Ind submission planned in h1 cy17

* Says operating margin to be at 22-23 percent from fy18 onwards

* Sees higher margin in fy17 on account of G-Zetia launch

* Sees revenues to grow at a CAGR of 15-20% over the next 5 years

* Says expected to file 9 NDA/BLA in the next decade across NME and specialty portfolio

* Sees annual spend on intangible assets to be INR 2 billion on account of inlicensing of complex generics

* Sees capital expenditure of INR 6-7 billion on fixed assets annually

* Sees ROCE to be 18-20 pct over the next 4-5 years Source text: (bit.ly/2j0ovhO) Further company coverage: