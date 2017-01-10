Jan 10 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :

* Proposes dividend of 25.0 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million)(20.0 million crowns year ago) be distributed, corresponding to 25.0 crowns (20.0 crowns year ago) per share Source text for Eikon:

