Jan 10 Coty Inc
* Coty to enter into partnership with younique, a leading
online peer-to-peer social selling platform in beauty
* Entered into a partnership with founders of Younique
* Intends to acquire 60 pct of younique while founders will
own remaining 40 pct.
* Younique expects to generate approximately $400 million in
net revenues in 2016
* Coty will acquire a 60 pct stake of Younique for
approximately $600 million in cash
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to
Coty's top-line growth, EBITDA margin and FY17 earnings
* Younique will operate as a separate business within Coty's
consumer beauty division
* Deal will be funded through a combination of cash on hand
and available debt facilities with marginal impact on Coty's
leverage ratio
* Younique will continue to be led by its current CEO, Derek
Maxfield, chief visionary officer, Melanie Huscroft
