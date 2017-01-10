Jan 10 Lotto24 AG :

* Very strong fiscal year 2016 with 399 thousand new customers

* In Q4 of 2016, billings reached around 59.0 million euros ($62.50 million)(prior year: 35.3 million euros) and thus grew year on year by about 67 pct

* With a preliminary figure of 6.9 million euros (prior year: 3.6 million euros), revenues even rose by around 95 pct in Q4 of 2016

* For fiscal year 2016 as a whole, billings and revenues thus grew by approximately 47 pct to 200.5 million euros (prior year: 136.3 million euros) and around 67 pct to 22.6 million euros (prior year: 13.5 million euros) respectively

* Based on preliminary calculations, there was a significant improvement in fy ebit to -3.9 million euros (prior year: -13.4 million euros) and in net profit to -2.3 million euros (prior year: -10.8 million euros)

* Lotto24 also expects to raise billings by 15 pct to 20 pct in 2017 with a stable gross margin compared to previous year

* Lotto24 also expects to raise billings by 15 pct to 20 pct in 2017 with a stable gross margin compared to previous year

* 2017 EBIT is expected to slightly exceed break-even; net profit will be clearly above break-even point