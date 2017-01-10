BRIEF-Collegium appoints Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer
Jan 10 Grifols SA :
* Starts refinancing process of part of its bank debt for a total amount of $6.3 billion
* The refinancing is assured by Nomura, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and HSBC Source text for Eikon:
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results