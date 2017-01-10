BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Applied Development Holdings Ltd :
* Company entered into letter of intent with Herong Holdings, Nantong Ronghui and Yancheng Herong
* Company proposes to inject capital in amount of about RMB150 million in cash into Yancheng Herong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.