Jan 10 Tata Motors Ltd :

* Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 95,081 in December 2016

* Tata Motors Group global wholesales of passenger vehicles at 64,202 in December 2016, up 8 percent

* Tata Motors Group global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range at 30,879 in December 2016, down 5 percent

* Tata Motors Group global wholesales of JLR at 53,063 in December 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2iY0khN) Further company coverage: