US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Jan 10 Tata Motors Ltd :
* Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 95,081 in December 2016
* Tata Motors Group global wholesales of passenger vehicles at 64,202 in December 2016, up 8 percent
* Tata Motors Group global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range at 30,879 in December 2016, down 5 percent
* Tata Motors Group global wholesales of JLR at 53,063 in December 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2iY0khN) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)