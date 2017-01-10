BRIEF-Eastern Platinum delayed in filing its condensed interim consolidated financial statements
* delayed in filing its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for period ended March 31, 2017
Jan 10 Hospitality Properties Trust
* Incentive management fee payable under business management agreement with RMR Group, or RMR LLC, for 2016 is $52.4 million
* As of September 30, 2016, we had recorded $56.3 million of estimated incentive management fees - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* delayed in filing its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for period ended March 31, 2017
* Lite Access Technologies Inc. reports Q2 2017 financial results and provides corporate update