Jan 10 Playway SA

* Signs investment agreement to acquire shares in Pentacle sp. z o.o. for 237,000 zlotys ($57,386)

* Following the capital increase in Pentacle, Playway will own 79 percent stake in it

* Investment will allow to complete the "Works of mercy" game by Pentacle ($1 = 4.1299 zlotys)