BRIEF-Potbelly says CEO Aylwin Lewis to leave co later this year
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
Jan 10 Playway SA
* Signs investment agreement to acquire shares in Pentacle sp. z o.o. for 237,000 zlotys ($57,386)
* Following the capital increase in Pentacle, Playway will own 79 percent stake in it
* Investment will allow to complete the "Works of mercy" game by Pentacle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1299 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.