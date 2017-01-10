Jan 10 JWA SA :

* Sees 2016 revenue of 3.7 million zlotys ($895,471.82) versus previously forecasted 4.5 mln zlotys, following an update of the provision of its IT services under framework agreements in Q4

* Upholds FY 2017 and FY 2018 financial forecast ($1 = 4.1319 zlotys)