Jan 10 Tibet Water Resources Ltd

* Water resources had entered into agreements with three independent investors respectively

* Tibet water resources ltd - company has been informed that selling price is HK$3.5 per share

* Tibet water resources ltd - water resources had sold approximately 1.83%, 3.50% and 4.67% of total issued share capital of company

* Three investors had agreed to buy 46.9 million shares, 90 million shares and 120 million shares of company respectively