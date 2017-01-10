BRIEF-Potbelly says CEO Aylwin Lewis to leave co later this year
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
Jan 10 Tibet Water Resources Ltd
* Water resources had entered into agreements with three independent investors respectively
* Tibet water resources ltd - company has been informed that selling price is HK$3.5 per share
* Tibet water resources ltd - water resources had sold approximately 1.83%, 3.50% and 4.67% of total issued share capital of company
* Three investors had agreed to buy 46.9 million shares, 90 million shares and 120 million shares of company respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.