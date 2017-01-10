BRIEF-Potbelly says CEO Aylwin Lewis to leave co later this year
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
Jan 10 Inter Cars SA :
* Dec. 2016 revenue 378.7 million zlotys ($91.46 million), up 17.3 percent year on year
* FY 2016 prelim. revenue 4.78 billion zlotys, up 19.6 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1404 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.