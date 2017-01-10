Jan 10 Galatasaray :

* Agrees with PAOK FC for the transfer of Garry Mendes Rodrigues

* To pay 3.5 million euros ($3.70 million) to PAOK FC as transfer fee

* Additionally, 20 percent of the income earned from the next transfer of the player will be paid to the player's club PAOK FC

