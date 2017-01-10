Jan 10 Lasalle Hotel Properties -
* Lasalle Hotel Properties refinances $750 million revolver
and $300 million term loan
* Says it has refinanced $1.05 billion of debt, reducing
interest cost on its $750.0 million revolver and $300.0 million
five-year term loan
* Says revolver and term loan allow company to request
additional lender commitments, allowing for total commitments up
to $1.25 billion
* Says interest rate for new revolver is based on a pricing
grid with a range of 150 to 225 basis points over libor
* Says Lasalle Hotel Lessee Inc, company's taxable REIT
subsidiary refinanced its $25.0 million revolver
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: