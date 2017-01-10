BRIEF-Bioscrip provides update on Unitedhealthcare contract
* Bioscrip Inc - reached an agreement to continue to provide certain core product lines to unitedhealthcare beyond September 30, 2017
Jan 10 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Gran Colombia Gold surpasses guidance and sets record in 2016 with 149,687 ounces of gold produced
* Says produced a total of 14,797 ounces of gold in december 2016
* Gran Colombia Gold - In Q4 , company produced a total of 34,802 ounces of gold from Segovia Operations, 6,056 ounces of gold from underground mine at Marmato
* Gran Colombia Gold - Q4 2016 production total of 34,802 ounces of gold from Segovia operations, 6,056 ounces of gold from underground mine at Marmato
* Palisade Global Investments has further increased its ownership of company