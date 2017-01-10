Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces commencement of issuer bid
* Company is offering to purchase for cancellation up to $35 million of its class A shares from shareholders for cash
* Offer will be made by way of "dutch auction" and offer prices will range from $8.00 to $8.30 per share
* Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Feb 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.