BRIEF-Pegasystems extends current share repurchase program
* Pegasystems inc - expiration date of current repurchase program has been extended from june 30, 2017 to june 30, 2018
Jan 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc - Reiterating its full-year 2016 financial guidance, which was originally communicated in november 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.43, revenue view $9.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Novra technologies inc - qtrly total revenue $2.4 million versus $316,000; net income $242,000 versus loss $ 307,000