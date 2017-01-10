Jan 10 Brookfield Asset Management Says None Of The Four Proposals For Terraform Power Inc

* Brookfield Asset Management-Submitted alternative proposals to Terraform Power's advisors with respect to potential deal involving co, Terraform Power

* Is subject to any financing condition

* Brookfield Asset Management says under one of the proposals Brookfield would acquire all outstanding shares of Terraform Power Inc for $11.50 per share in cash

* Brookfield Asset Management - Under one of the proposals, Brookfield would replace sunedison as Terraform Power's sponsor and controlling shareholder

* Brookfield Asset Management - Reports 12.12 percent stake in Terraform Power as of Jan. 9 - SEC filing

* Brookfield Asset - Under third proposal it would replace Sunedison as Terraform Power's sponsor and controlling shareholder, and would invest cash in the co in exchange for newly issued class a shares