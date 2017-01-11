BRIEF-M-Fitec International says no dividend declared for eleven month period to Feb 28
* Condensed abridged audited results for period ended 28 february 2017 and notice of agm
Jan 11 Global Health Ltd
* Says resignation of company's chief financial officer and company secretary, peter curigliano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Condensed abridged audited results for period ended 28 february 2017 and notice of agm
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: