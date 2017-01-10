BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals enters into amendment to controlled equity offerings sales agreement
* Entered into amendment no. 1 to controlled equity offerings sales agreement, dated august 18, 2015 - SEC filing
Jan 10 Ford Motor Co -
* Ford to close 2016 strong; declares regular and supplemental dividends; highlights progress in auto and mobility expansion
* Company on track to deliver about $10.2 billion in total company adjusted pre-tax profit in 2016
* Declares Q1 regular dividend of $0.15 per share and a $200 million supplemental cash dividend
* Reconfirms total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be solid in 2017
* Continues to forecast improved profitability in 2018, led by gains in core business
* Ford Motor Co says subject to approval of board of directors, company will make distributions totaling about $2.8 billion in 2017
* Anticipates cost efficiencies of greater than $3 billion in 2017 alone and improved profitability in 2018 - led by gains in core business
* Ford Motor sees total company 2017 adjusted pre-tax profit somewhat lower versus 2016 due to increased investments in electrification, autonomy, mobility
* Q1 regular dividend maintains same level as dividends paid in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, 2017, co appointed Adam Contos as co-chief executive officer, to serve alongside Dave Liniger, effective May 30, 2017