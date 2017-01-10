Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 Gladstone Land Corp
* Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for January, February and March, 2017
* Gladstone Land Corp says cash distributions of $0.043 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March, 2017
* Gladstone Land Corp says new cash distributions represents a 1.2 percent increase over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.