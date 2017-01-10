BRIEF-Potbelly says CEO Aylwin Lewis to leave co later this year
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
Jan 11 Claires Stores Inc
* Claires Stores Inc - Claires Intermediate Holdings Limited and certain subsidiaries entered $50 million credit agreement Source text for Eikon:
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.