UPDATE 2-Ryanair looks to cut fares and expand after record profit
* To target Air Berlin, Alitalia (Recasts with CEO quotes, details on costs)
Jan 11 Novanta Inc
* Novanta increases ownership in Laser Quantum to over 75 percent
* Novanta Inc says novanta acquires an additional 35 percent of outstanding shares of laser quantum for approximately £25.5 million
* Novanta Inc- total purchase price of £25.5 million was financed with cash on hand and borrowings under company's amended and restated credit facility
* Novanta Inc says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to novanta's free cash flow and non-gaap earnings per share
* Novanta Inc says transaction expected to add approximately $25 million in revenue to novanta's financial results on a full year pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To target Air Berlin, Alitalia (Recasts with CEO quotes, details on costs)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.