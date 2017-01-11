BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Del Monte Pacific Ltd
* David Meyers has been appointed as chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer of DMFI
* Resignation of Nils Lommerin as director and CEO OF Del Monte Foods, Inc, DMPL'S unit in the US, effective 9 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June