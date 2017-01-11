BRIEF-PBS Finanse Q1 net loss shrinks to 222,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 222,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 418,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Tiger Synergy Bhd
* Mhb Property Development, unit of tiger on Jan 6 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Dato' Tan Wei Lian
* Agreement for the disposal of two pieces of freehold vacant land for a total consideration of 4.4 million rgt
* Expected gain from the disposal is approximately 605,000 rgt Source (bit.ly/2j3py0o) Further company coverage:
