Jan 11 Tiger Synergy Bhd

* Mhb Property Development, unit of tiger on Jan 6 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Dato' Tan Wei Lian

* Agreement for the disposal of two pieces of freehold vacant land for a total consideration of 4.4 million rgt

* Expected gain from the disposal is approximately 605,000 rgt Source (bit.ly/2j3py0o)