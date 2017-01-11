BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Bellamy's Australia Ltd :
* Co's revenue and profitability have been impacted by lower than expected demand for bellamy's infant milk formula
* Fy17 revenue is expected to be in range of $220m to $240m
* Revenue for 1h17 are expected to be in range of $115m to $120m
* Inventory levels as at 31 december 2016 are expected to be approximately $105m to $110m
* Company's expected gross profit margin for 1h17 is range of 39% to 40%
* Company's expected ebit for 1h17 is $12m to $14m, representing an ebit margin of 10% to 12%
* Company's expected ebit for fy17 is $22m to $26m
* Nigel underwood has been appointed as acting chief financial officer
* co's former cfo, shona ollington, will continue with bellamy's as part of finance team and will report to nigel
* Notes recent media references to possible class actions against company
* No class actions have been served on company
* Company's profit after tax in 1h17 is expected to be between 6% and 9% of revenue, reducing to 4% to 6% in 2h17
* Board has also initiated a cost management program to reduce expenses throughout business
* Chief executive officer laura mcbain will leave the company
* Overall for fy17, gross profit margin is expected to be in range of 35% to 38% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June