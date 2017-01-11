BRIEF-PBS Finanse Q1 net loss shrinks to 222,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 222,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 418,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Midland Ic&I Ltd :
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and seller entered into acquisition agreement
* Deal for consideration is agreed at HK$400.0 million
* Purchaser is Beyond Summit Investments Limited
* Deal for acquisition of entire stake in target company Most Wealth (Hong Kong) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 222,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 418,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 30 X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA (X Trade Brokers DM):