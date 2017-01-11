BRIEF-X Trade Brokers DM appoints new chairman of supervisory board
May 30 X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA (X Trade Brokers DM):
Jan 11 Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust
* Noted recent reports in certain Hong Kong newspapers regarding possible disposal of one of co's properties
* No binding agreement has been entered into by Prosperity REIT in respect of any disposal of property
* Q1 NET PROFIT 81,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 179,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO