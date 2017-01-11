Jan 11 Suzlon Energy Ltd

* Says Suzlon awarded 226.8 mw order from leading IPP company

* Says order consists of 108 units of S111 90m tubular tower with rated capacity of 2.1 MW

* Says project will be located in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, and is scheduled for completion by March 2017

* Has entered into an exclusive supply and installation agreement (SIA) and engineering and construction of the project

* Co will be responsible for operation and maintenance services with life cycle asset management services for an initial period of 10 yrs