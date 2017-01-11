Jan 11 Uflex Ltd

* Uflex unveils Asepto, its aseptic liquid packaging brand

* Says plant will be commerically operational by April 2017

* Says Indian aseptic liquid packaging market expected to double up in the next five yrs to about 20 billion packs per annum

* Says investment towards the aseptic packaging plant is 5.80 billion rupees

* Says investment over next 2-3 years is INR 15 billion