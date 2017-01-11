BRIEF-Asian Granito India March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago
Jan 11 Uflex Ltd
* Uflex unveils Asepto, its aseptic liquid packaging brand
* Says plant will be commerically operational by April 2017
* Says Indian aseptic liquid packaging market expected to double up in the next five yrs to about 20 billion packs per annum
* Says investment towards the aseptic packaging plant is 5.80 billion rupees
* Says investment over next 2-3 years is INR 15 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2iDLPip) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 7.7 million rupees versus profit 17.2 million rupees year ago