BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Chr Hansen Holding A/S :
* Q1 revenue 241.7 million euros ($255.2 million) (Reuters poll 235 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT ex-items 65.5 million euros (Reuters poll 60.9 million euros)
* Outlook for 2016/17 is unchanged compared to announcement of Oct. 26, 2016
* Still sees 2016/17 organic revenue growth of 8-10 percent
* Sees 2016/17 EBIT margin ex. items of slightly increasing
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June