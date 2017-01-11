BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Ted Baker Plc
* Good retail performance over christmas period
* A 17.9 pct(10.6 pct constant currency) increase in retail sales for 8 week period from 13 November 2016 to 7 January 2017
* Gross margins were in line with our expectations and we expect to end year with a clean stock position
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June