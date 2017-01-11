BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
Jan 11 Capital & Regional Plc
* Like-For-Like footfall over last two weeks of year up 2.2 pct on prior year.
* Footfall improved in second half of the year
* Contracted rent was 57.5 million stg as at 31 December 2016.
* Occupancy remains strong at 95.4 pct for portfolio at 31 December 2016.
* Valuation of wholly-owned portfolio at 31 December 2016 was 794.1 million stg at a net initial yield of 6.01 pct
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.