Jan 11 Capital & Regional Plc

* Like-For-Like footfall over last two weeks of year up 2.2 pct on prior year.

* Footfall improved in second half of the year

* Contracted rent was 57.5 million stg as at 31 December 2016.

* Occupancy remains strong at 95.4 pct for portfolio at 31 December 2016.

* Valuation of wholly-owned portfolio at 31 December 2016 was 794.1 million stg at a net initial yield of 6.01 pct