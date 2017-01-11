BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Devro Plc
* Underlying operating profit for full year 2016 is expected to be in line with board's expectations.
* Improved performance in H2 in Russia, South East Asia and in particular in Q4 in China, offset lower volumes related to product issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June