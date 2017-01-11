Jan 11 Shoe Zone Plc

* Fy revenue reduced by 4.2 pct to 159.8 mln stg

* FY product gross margin strengthened to 62.0 pct (2015: 61.5 pct)

* FY profit before tax increased by 1.1 pct to 10.3 mln stg (2015: 10.1 mln stg)

* Board proposing two dividends to be paid: final dividend of 6.8p per share and special dividend of 8.0p per share