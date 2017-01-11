BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Shoe Zone Plc
* Fy revenue reduced by 4.2 pct to 159.8 mln stg
* FY product gross margin strengthened to 62.0 pct (2015: 61.5 pct)
* FY profit before tax increased by 1.1 pct to 10.3 mln stg (2015: 10.1 mln stg)
* Board proposing two dividends to be paid: final dividend of 6.8p per share and special dividend of 8.0p per share
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June