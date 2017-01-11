Jan 11 Segro Plc
* Independent valuation of assets as at 31 Dec indicates a
for like increase in value of portfolio during year of 4.8
percent
* Segro expects its EPRA NAV per share at 31 December 2016
to be at upper end of range of analysts' estimates
* Good leasing activity, strong like for like rental growth,
particularly in UK, further encouraging progress with
development pipeline
* Segro expects adjusted EPS for year to 31 December 2016 to
be at upper end of range of analysts' estimates
