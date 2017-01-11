BRIEF-India's Camex Ltd posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 263,000 rupees versus profit 2.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 11 Lupin Ltd :
* Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Topicort LP Emollient cream, 0.05% and Topicort cream, 0.25%
* Products are indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses Source text: (bit.ly/2ic8V3e) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 500000 rupees versus loss 5.6 million rupees year ago