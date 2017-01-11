Jan 11 Reliance Mutual Fund:

* Reliance Mutual Fund announces further fund offer for CPSE ETF

* Raise upto Rs 4,500 crore (US$ 671 million) as base issue size, with an option to retain oversubscription

* FFO will be open for investors from January 17, 2017 till January 20, 2017. Source text : [RELIANCE MUTUAL FUND ANNOUNCES FURTHER FUND OFFER FOR CPSE ETF. RELIANCE MUTUAL FUND TO RAISE UPTO RS 4,500 CRORE (US$ 671 MILLION) AS BASE ISSUE SIZE, WITH AN OPTION TO RETAIN OVERSUBSCRIPTION]