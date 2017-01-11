US STOCKS-Wall St opens slightly lower as investors digest data
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 11 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :
* GE Shipping takes delivery of a new building Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier Jag Amar
* Vessel has been built at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co Ltd
* Committed purchase of 2 secondhand Aframaxes and 3 secondhand Suezmaxes Source text: (bit.ly/2ic59ad) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago