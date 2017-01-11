Jan 11 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :

* GE Shipping takes delivery of a new building Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier Jag Amar

* Vessel has been built at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co Ltd

* Committed purchase of 2 secondhand Aframaxes and 3 secondhand Suezmaxes Source text: (bit.ly/2ic59ad) Further company coverage: