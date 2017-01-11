GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on uncertain outlook; bonds, yen gain
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Jan 11 Clariant Ag says
* Clariant and KBR supply turnkey design for low-cost, high-efficiency ammonia synthesis
* Clariant supplies all process catalysts for ammonia synthesis at two major production plants in Indonesia
* Turnkey solution provided in collaboration with process and licensing partner KBR Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
May 30 Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power plant will close in 2019, 40 years after the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, as low natural gas prices make the costs of atomic energy uncompetitive, its owner said on Tuesday.