ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 11 Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd :
* Says company has acquired 24.9 % shares in unit Amartara Hospitality Private Limited
* Says Amartara Hospitality Private Limited has become 100% subsidiary of Royal Orchid Hotels Limited
* Says consideration for deal in cash
* Says deal for 25 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ihq7mk Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)