Jan 11 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Bharat Petroleum Corp - raising of USD 600 million long term funds by bpcl's indirect subsidiary BISPL from international debt capital market

* Bharat Petroleum Corporation - issuance under existing $2 billion euro medium term note programme

* Bharat Petroleum - proceeds to be used for partial repayment of bridge loans availed by bispl to finance acquisition of stakes in 2 russian companies

* Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd says notes are of 10 year tenor and carry coupon rate of 4.375 percent p.a.

* Bharat Petroleum Corporation - notes will be listed on Singapore stock exchange