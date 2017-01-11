GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on uncertain outlook; bonds, yen gain
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Jan 11 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :
* About 13,591 ounces of gold were produced during q4, an 18 per cent increase on gold produced in q4 2015
* Caledonia Mining Corporation - target gold production for 2017 is about 60,000 ounces at an estimated on-mine cost in range of $600 to $630 per ounce
* Caledonia Mining Corporation - blanket gold mine remains on-track to increase annual production to approximately 80,000 ounces of gold by 2021
* Caledonia Mining Corporation- announces quarterly and annual gold production from its 49 per cent owned subsidiary, Blanket Gold Mine in Zimbabwe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 30 Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power plant will close in 2019, 40 years after the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, as low natural gas prices make the costs of atomic energy uncompetitive, its owner said on Tuesday.