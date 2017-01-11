Jan 11 Cineworld Group Plc :

* Trading update

* Group achieved strong revenue growth of 12.6 pct for year ended 31 december 2016, 8.3 pct on a constant currency basis.

* As a result, group's overall performance for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to be in line with current market expectations.

* Group reached record admissions levels in 2016, passing milestone of over 100 million people coming through our doors to watch a movie.

* Admissions increased in both uk & ireland and row, with double digit growth taking place in row.

* Top performing movies of year were "Star Wars: Rogue One", "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" and "Bridget Jones's Baby", " Jungle Book", " Secret Life Of Pets" and "Zootropolis"

* Increase in admissions drove 12.7 pct growth in retail revenues

* Other income, which predominantly consists of advertising and distribution revenues, increased by 7.0 pct

* Group will continue with its strategic expansion and renovation plans during 2017 with 13 new sites scheduled to open, 6 in uk and 7 in row, and several major refurbishments