* Total assets under management (AUM) increased to 5.2 billion pounds as at 31 december 2016

* Total net inflows of 140 mln stg in three months to 31 december 2016

* Total net inflows of 684 mln stg for rolling twelve months to 31 december 2016

* Expect political, economic and business environment to remain uncertain as we head into 2017 and therefore believe market for fund sales will continue to be very competitive

* Company expects to announce its first interim dividend for three months to 31 December 2016 in late January 2017