Jan 11 Welspun India Ltd

* Welspun India Ltd says welspun group to invest rs 4,000 crores in textile projects

* Welspun India Ltd - amongst the larger of three projects, Welspun will invest 20 billion rupees in developing an integrated textile manufacturing zone

* Welspun India Ltd says another INR 10 billion is being invested in the advanced textile arm of Welspun

* Welspun India Ltd says welspun will invest INR 10 billion in its technical textile business for capacity enhancement Source text - (bit.ly/2j6vXIz) Further company coverage: