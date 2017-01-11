BRIEF-Prfoods Q1 group revenues up by 3.2 percent at 10.6 million euros
* SAYS Q1 GROUP REVENUES GREW TO 10.6 MILLION EUROS, BY 0.3 MILLION EUROS I.E. 3.2%
Jan 11 L & A International Holdings Ltd
* Update on winding up
* Board considered that petition is frivolous and have no grounds
* Company has instructed its legal adviser to commence preparation of application to high court for validation order
* Company shall contest the petition
* Estimates that application and hearing would take not less than three weeks and two weeks to process
* Until winding up order has actually been made by court, petition shall pose no legal impediment to prospective transfer of shares
* Refers to winding-up petition dated January 3, 2017 filed by Chi Dong Eun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico