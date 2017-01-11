BRIEF-Trastor Real Estate Investment Company will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
May 30 TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA :
Jan 11 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd :
* For december 2016, contracted property sales of group amounted to approximately hk$3.896 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA :
DUBLIN, May 30 Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan informed cabinet on Tuesday that he expects to make a decision in the next 48 hours on whether to launch an initial public offering of Allied Irish Bank, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.