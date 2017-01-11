BRIEF-Trastor Real Estate Investment Company will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
May 30 TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA :
Jan 11 Uni-Asia Holdings Limited
* Incident Involving Mv Inspiration Lake
* one of its bulk carriers, mv inspiration lake was involved in a collision with a fishing boat
* incident resulted in capsize of fishing boat and two of crew have lost their lives
* is currently investigating cause of collision and assessing extent of damage to vessel and impact on group's financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 30 Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan informed cabinet on Tuesday that he expects to make a decision in the next 48 hours on whether to launch an initial public offering of Allied Irish Bank, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.