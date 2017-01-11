BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Fitch:
* Fitch: Norway mortgage rules to slow, not reverse, house prices
* Tightening of mortgage lending restrictions by Norwegian authorities will slow rate of residential property price growth in 2017
* Increase in rates will be moderate as policy rate expected to remain at current levels for coming 2 years Source text for Eikon:
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares